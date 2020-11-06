 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 43, Priory 29
1234Final
Priory769729
Borgia14702243
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory3-20-1192/3897/19
Borgia7-21-1317/63144/29

First Quarter

B: Sam Schmidt 25 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 9:04

P: Myles Kee 2 run (Myles Kee kick), 5:39

B: Tyler Stieffermann 24 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 1:43

Second Quarter

B: Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 0:18

P: Myles Kee 57 pass from Harrison Wilmsen (kick failed), 0:00

Third Quarter

P: Myles Kee 22 FG, 5:56

P: Jahaad Fort 64 pass from Harrison Wilmsen (kick failed), 0:08

Fourth Quarter

B: Sam Heggemann 46 run (Sam Heggemann run), 11:58

P: Harrison Wilmsen 10 run (Myles Kee kick), 7:22

B: Sam Schmidt 48 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 7:08

B: Sam Heggemann 21 run (Jake Nowak kick), 1:46

