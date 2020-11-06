Box: Borgia 43, Priory 29

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|3-2
|0-1
|192/38
|97/19
|Borgia
|7-2
|1-1
|317/63
|144/29
First Quarter
B: Sam Schmidt 25 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 9:04
P: Myles Kee 2 run (Myles Kee kick), 5:39
B: Tyler Stieffermann 24 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 1:43
Second Quarter
B: Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 0:18
P: Myles Kee 57 pass from Harrison Wilmsen (kick failed), 0:00
Third Quarter
P: Myles Kee 22 FG, 5:56
P: Jahaad Fort 64 pass from Harrison Wilmsen (kick failed), 0:08
Fourth Quarter
B: Sam Heggemann 46 run (Sam Heggemann run), 11:58
P: Harrison Wilmsen 10 run (Myles Kee kick), 7:22
B: Sam Schmidt 48 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 7:08
B: Sam Heggemann 21 run (Jake Nowak kick), 1:46
