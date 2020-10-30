 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 44, Winfield 6
Box: Borgia 44, Winfield 6

1234Final
Winfield00066
Borgia30140044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield0-70-363/9254/36
Borgia6-21-1274/39115/16

First Quarter

B: Alonzo MacDonald 48 run (Jake Nowak kick), 11:36

B: safety, 11:02

B: Alonzo MacDonald 15 run (Jake Nowak kick), 9:27

B: Ryan Kell 51 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 6:21

B: Sam Heggemann 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 0:12

Second Quarter

B: Alonzo MacDonald 64 run (Jake Nowak kick), 7:04

B: Ryan Kell 44 interception (Jake Nowak kick), 4:44

Fourth Quarter

W: Cole Sams 23 fumble recovery (run failed), 9:46

