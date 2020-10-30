Box: Borgia 44, Winfield 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Borgia
|30
|14
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|0-7
|0-3
|63/9
|254/36
|Borgia
|6-2
|1-1
|274/39
|115/16
First Quarter
B: Alonzo MacDonald 48 run (Jake Nowak kick), 11:36
B: safety, 11:02
B: Alonzo MacDonald 15 run (Jake Nowak kick), 9:27
B: Ryan Kell 51 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 6:21
B: Sam Heggemann 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 0:12
Second Quarter
B: Alonzo MacDonald 64 run (Jake Nowak kick), 7:04
B: Ryan Kell 44 interception (Jake Nowak kick), 4:44
Fourth Quarter
W: Cole Sams 23 fumble recovery (run failed), 9:46
