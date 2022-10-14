Box: Borgia 51, Fredericktown 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fredericktown
|0
|7
|6
|0
|13
|Borgia
|14
|7
|16
|14
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fredericktown
|2-4
|0-3
|53/9
|205/34
|Borgia
|5-2
|1-2
|183/30
|137/23
People are also reading…
First Quarter
B: Trenton Volmert 10 run (Zach Mort kick), 8:12
B: Nathan Kell 3 run (Zach Mort kick), 1:51
F: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
B: Jordan Mohesky 37 pass from Jace Mittler (Zach Mort kick), 4:23
F: Carter Cheaney 10 run (TJ Bowling kick), 0:12
Third Quarter
B: Trenton Volmert 26 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 8:10
B: safety, 6:38
B: Trenton Volmert 17 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 3:43
F: Easton Wood 61 run (kick failed), 0:25
Fourth Quarter
B: Trenton Volmert 42 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 11:51
B: Hayden Wolfe 29 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 8:06