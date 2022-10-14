 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Borgia 51, Fredericktown 13

1234Final
Fredericktown076013
Borgia147161451
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fredericktown2-40-353/9205/34
Borgia5-21-2183/30137/23

First Quarter

B: Trenton Volmert 10 run (Zach Mort kick), 8:12

B: Nathan Kell 3 run (Zach Mort kick), 1:51

F: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

B: Jordan Mohesky 37 pass from Jace Mittler (Zach Mort kick), 4:23

F: Carter Cheaney 10 run (TJ Bowling kick), 0:12

Third Quarter

B: Trenton Volmert 26 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 8:10

B: safety, 6:38

B: Trenton Volmert 17 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 3:43

F: Easton Wood 61 run (kick failed), 0:25

Fourth Quarter

B: Trenton Volmert 42 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 11:51

B: Hayden Wolfe 29 run (Haylee Stieffermann kick), 8:06

