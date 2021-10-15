Box: Breese Central 20, Columbia 0

|1
|Final
|Breese Central
|7
|7
|0
|6
|20
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|7-0
|5-0
|221/32
|89/13
|Columbia
|3-4
|2-2
|170/24
|165/24
First Quarter
B: Marcus Price 1 run (Chase Lewis kick), 0:52
Second Quarter
B: Chase Lewis 4 pass from Landon Geragosian (Chase Lewis kick), 0:07
Fourth Quarter
B: Braden Revermann 20 pass from Landon Geragosian (kick failed), 9:30
