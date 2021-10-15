 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Breese Central 20, Columbia 0
0 comments

Box: Breese Central 20, Columbia 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Breese Central770620
Columbia00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central7-05-0221/3289/13
Columbia3-42-2170/24165/24

First Quarter

B: Marcus Price 1 run (Chase Lewis kick), 0:52

Second Quarter

B: Chase Lewis 4 pass from Landon Geragosian (Chase Lewis kick), 0:07

Fourth Quarter

B: Braden Revermann 20 pass from Landon Geragosian (kick failed), 9:30

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News