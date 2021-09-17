Box: Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|13
|3
|0
|0
|16
|Breese Central
|0
|14
|6
|0
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|0-1
|0-1
|16/16
|20/20
|Breese Central
|3-0
|1-0
|112/112
|42/42
First Quarter
F: Jacob Carmack 2 run (kick failed), 5:58
F: Eli Hoerner 21 pass from Landon Funderburg (Eli Hoerner kick), 1:49
Second Quarter
B: Miguel Velazquez 6 run (Zach Malcomb pass from Mason Hamon), 10:00
B: Miguel Velazquez 3 run (pass failed), 6:02
F: Eli Hoerner 22 FG, 0:17
Third Quarter
B: Mason Hamon 62 pass from Landon Geragosian (pass failed), 10:30
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.