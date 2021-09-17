 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16
Box: Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16

1234Final
Freeburg1330016
Breese Central0146020
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg0-10-116/1620/20
Breese Central3-01-0112/11242/42

First Quarter

F: Jacob Carmack 2 run (kick failed), 5:58

F: Eli Hoerner 21 pass from Landon Funderburg (Eli Hoerner kick), 1:49

Second Quarter

B: Miguel Velazquez 6 run (Zach Malcomb pass from Mason Hamon), 10:00

B: Miguel Velazquez 3 run (pass failed), 6:02

F: Eli Hoerner 22 FG, 0:17

Third Quarter

B: Mason Hamon 62 pass from Landon Geragosian (pass failed), 10:30

