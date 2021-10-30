 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 20, Salem, Illinois 0
Box: Breese Central 20, Salem, Illinois 0

1234Final
Salem, Illinois00000
Breese Central7013020
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois5-52-3234/23228/23
Breese Central9-05-0295/30111/11

First Quarter

B: Braden Revermann 58 pass from Landon Geragosian (Chase Lewis kick), 5:50

Third Quarter

B: Miguel Velazquez 4 run (Chase Lewis kick), 7:08

B: Landon Geragosian 13 run (kick failed), 0:15

