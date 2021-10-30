Box: Breese Central 20, Salem, Illinois 0

|1
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Breese Central
|7
|0
|13
|0
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|5-5
|2-3
|234/23
|228/23
|Breese Central
|9-0
|5-0
|295/30
|111/11
First Quarter
B: Braden Revermann 58 pass from Landon Geragosian (Chase Lewis kick), 5:50
Third Quarter
B: Miguel Velazquez 4 run (Chase Lewis kick), 7:08
B: Landon Geragosian 13 run (kick failed), 0:15
