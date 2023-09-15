|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Breese Central
|12
|13
|12
|0
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
First Quarter
B: Benny Lehman 60 pass from Preston Baker (run failed), 8:55
F: Tucker Murphy 6 run (Neil Thompson kick), 4:45
B: Cole Davis 89 run (pass failed), 4:28
Second Quarter
B: Griffen Becker 42 pass from Preston Baker (kick failed), 10:44
B: Cole Davis 30 run (Bryce Wieter kick), 8:53
Third Quarter
B: Jack Sterkis 9 pass from Preston Baker (kick failed), 7:24
B: Anthony Attaway 33 pass from Preston Baker (kick failed), 3:52
Fourth Quarter
F: Weston Jarvis 56 pass from Cole Stuart (Neil Thompson kick), 6:08