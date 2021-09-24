Box: Breese Central 40, Wood River 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|7
|8
|18
|7
|40
|Wood River
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|4-0
|2-0
|152/38
|48/12
|Wood River
|1-4
|0-2
|38/10
|144/36
First Quarter
B: Devin Malcomb 17 pass from Landon Geragosian (Chase Lewis kick), 6:25
Second Quarter
W: run (run failed), 11:03
B: Marcus Price 35 interception (kick failed), 3:46
B: safety, 1:49
Third Quarter
B: Landon Geragosian 46 run (pass failed), 9:35
B: Miguel Velazquez 9 run (kick failed), 5:57
B: Braden Rensing 3 run (kick failed), 4:32
Fourth Quarter
B: Marcus Price 2 run (Chase Lewis kick), 9:22
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.