Box: Breese Central 40, Wood River 6
Box: Breese Central 40, Wood River 6

1234Final
Breese Central7818740
Wood River06006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central4-02-0152/3848/12
Wood River1-40-238/10144/36

First Quarter

B: Devin Malcomb 17 pass from Landon Geragosian (Chase Lewis kick), 6:25

Second Quarter

W: run (run failed), 11:03

B: Marcus Price 35 interception (kick failed), 3:46

B: safety, 1:49

Third Quarter

B: Landon Geragosian 46 run (pass failed), 9:35

B: Miguel Velazquez 9 run (kick failed), 5:57

B: Braden Rensing 3 run (kick failed), 4:32

Fourth Quarter

B: Marcus Price 2 run (Chase Lewis kick), 9:22

