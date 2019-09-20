Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Carlyle00000
Breese Central20018038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlyle0-30-210/3143/48
Breese Central0-10-020/724/8

First Quarter

B: Tyler Huegen 9 run (Shane Becker kick), 9:27

B: Tyler Huegen 4 run (kick failed), 7:11

B: Gavin Watts 7 run (Colton Freeze kick), 1:02

Third Quarter

B: Shane Becker 16 pass from Kyle Athmer (kick failed), 10:49

B: Shane Becker 10 pass from Kyle Athmer (kick failed), 5:20

B: Tyler Huegen 5 run (kick failed), 2:03

