|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlyle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Breese Central
|20
|0
|18
|0
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlyle
|0-3
|0-2
|10/3
|143/48
|Breese Central
|0-1
|0-0
|20/7
|24/8
First Quarter
B: Tyler Huegen 9 run (Shane Becker kick), 9:27
B: Tyler Huegen 4 run (kick failed), 7:11
B: Gavin Watts 7 run (Colton Freeze kick), 1:02
Third Quarter
B: Shane Becker 16 pass from Kyle Athmer (kick failed), 10:49
B: Shane Becker 10 pass from Kyle Athmer (kick failed), 5:20
B: Tyler Huegen 5 run (kick failed), 2:03