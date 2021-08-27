Box: Brentwood 14, Bayless 8 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1234FinalBayless08008Brentwood860014 OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgBayless0-10-08/814/14Brentwood1-00-014/148/8 First QuarterBwd: John Clay 3 run (John Clay run), 9:57Second QuarterBay: 7 run ( run), 11:53Bwd: John Clay run (run failed), 7:46 0 comments Tags 08-27-2021 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Football Football roundup: Kirkwood wins opener against Belleville West in Maclin's debut 1 hr ago Senior Louis Kavanaugh hit Jadon Miller on a 68-yard gallop down the right sideline midway through the second to propel Kirkwood to a 55-14 se…