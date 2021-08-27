 Skip to main content
Box: Brentwood 14, Bayless 8
Box: Brentwood 14, Bayless 8

1234Final
Bayless08008
Brentwood860014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless0-10-08/814/14
Brentwood1-00-014/148/8

First Quarter

Bwd: John Clay 3 run (John Clay run), 9:57

Second Quarter

Bay: 7 run ( run), 11:53

Bwd: John Clay run (run failed), 7:46

