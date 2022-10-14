Box: Brentwood 34, Soldan 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Soldan
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brentwood
|0
|14
|12
|8
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Soldan
|1-5
|0-2
|101/17
|168/28
|Brentwood
|4-0
|0-0
|116/19
|45/8
People are also reading…
First Quarter
S: fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed), 4:21
Second Quarter
B: Nick Phillips 30 pass from Ethan Ritter (Ethan Ritter kick), 11:52
B: Nick Phillips 7 pass from Ethan Ritter (Ethan Ritter kick), 3:51
Third Quarter
B: Nick Phillips 25 pass from Ethan Ritter (kick failed), 4:11
B: John Clay 2 run (kick failed), 0:15
Fourth Quarter
B: Trenton Mitchell 23 pass from Ethan Ritter (Nick Phillips pass from Ethan Ritter), 2:20