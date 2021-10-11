Box: Brentwood 38, University City 34

|1
|Brentwood
|8
|16
|14
|0
|38
|University City
|12
|8
|14
|0
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|3-2
|0-0
|166/33
|126/25
|University City
|1-3
|1-2
|134/27
|152/30
First Quarter
U: Tyler Jackson 36 pass from Mekhai Glover (kick failed), 8:19
B: John Clay 5 run (Simeon Cooper run), 1:52
U: Carlton Thomas 48 pass from Mekhai Glover (run failed), 1:02
Second Quarter
-
B: Simeon Cooper 2 run (John Clay run), 8:03
B: John Clay 19 run (Trenton Mitchell run), 1:20
U: Carlton Thomas 17 pass from Mekhai Glover (Carlton Thomas pass from Mekhai Glover), 0:39
Third Quarter
B: Nick Phillips 14 pass from Ethan Ritter (run failed), 7:27
U: Mekhai Glover 2 run (run failed), 3:26
B: Simeon Cooper 2 run (Anthony Garrett run), 2:54
U: De'Mario Battest 7 pass from Mekhai Glover (Mekhai Glover run), 0:25
