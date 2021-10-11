 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Brentwood 38, University City 34
0 comments

Box: Brentwood 38, University City 34

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Brentwood81614038
University City12814034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood3-20-0166/33126/25
University City1-31-2134/27152/30

First Quarter

U: Tyler Jackson 36 pass from Mekhai Glover (kick failed), 8:19

B: John Clay 5 run (Simeon Cooper run), 1:52

U: Carlton Thomas 48 pass from Mekhai Glover (run failed), 1:02

Second Quarter

B: Simeon Cooper 2 run (John Clay run), 8:03

B: John Clay 19 run (Trenton Mitchell run), 1:20

U: Carlton Thomas 17 pass from Mekhai Glover (Carlton Thomas pass from Mekhai Glover), 0:39

Third Quarter

B: Nick Phillips 14 pass from Ethan Ritter (run failed), 7:27

U: Mekhai Glover 2 run (run failed), 3:26

B: Simeon Cooper 2 run (Anthony Garrett run), 2:54

U: De'Mario Battest 7 pass from Mekhai Glover (Mekhai Glover run), 0:25

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou's No. 1 ranks No. 2 — RB Tyler Badie has second-most total TDs in the country

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News