Box: Brentwood 48, Principia 0
Box: Brentwood 48, Principia 0

1234Final
Brentwood28130748
Principia00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood2-20-0128/3292/23
Principia0-30-024/6144/36

First Quarter

B: John Clay 65 run (kick failed), 11:48

B: John Clay 3 run (John Clay run), 8:04

B: John Clay 40 run (kick failed), 5:04

B: Adrian Sabeh 8 run (John Clay run), 2:41

Second Quarter

B: John Clay 5 run (Ethan Ritter kick), 9:25

B: John Clay 8 run (kick failed), 2:45

Fourth Quarter

B: Ethan Ritter 1 run (Ethan Ritter kick), 7:49

