Box: Brentwood 48, Principia 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|28
|13
|0
|7
|48
|Principia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|2-2
|0-0
|128/32
|92/23
|Principia
|0-3
|0-0
|24/6
|144/36
First Quarter
B: John Clay 65 run (kick failed), 11:48
B: John Clay 3 run (John Clay run), 8:04
B: John Clay 40 run (kick failed), 5:04
B: Adrian Sabeh 8 run (John Clay run), 2:41
Second Quarter
B: John Clay 5 run (Ethan Ritter kick), 9:25
B: John Clay 8 run (kick failed), 2:45
Fourth Quarter
B: Ethan Ritter 1 run (Ethan Ritter kick), 7:49
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.