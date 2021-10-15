 Skip to main content
Box: Brentwood 48, Roosevelt 6
1234Final
Roosevelt00606
Brentwood16206648
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt0-30-118/6174/58
Brentwood3-20-0176/5998/33

First Quarter

B: John Clay 7 run (John Clay run), 6:35

B: John Clay 4 run (Simeon Cooper run), 4:16

Second Quarter

B: Simeon Cooper 71 run (John Clay run), 11:37

B: Nick Phillips 10 run (run failed), 8:15

B: Simeon Cooper 2 run (run failed), 3:47

Third Quarter

B: John Clay 30 run (run failed), 8:30

R: Tavion Campbell 43 pass from (kick failed), 6:44

Fourth Quarter

B: Ethan Ritter 1 run (run failed), 10:30

