Box: Cahokia 56, Althoff 6

1234Final
Cahokia142014856
Althoff06006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cahokia3-02-0122/4147/16
Althoff3-31-3126/42187/62

First Quarter

C: Keshawn Lyons 6 pass from Omarion Gooden (Correyontae Midgett run), 5:49

C: Nicholas Deloach Jr. 90 interception (run failed), 3:11

Second Quarter

C: Nicholas Deloach Jr. 36 pass from Omarion Gooden (pass failed), 9:00

A: Lucious Dones 20 pass from Braylon Grayson (kick failed), 6:42

C: Peter Baxtron 33 run (pass failed), 5:26

C: Nicholas Deloach Jr. 69 pass from Omarion Gooden (Jerry Butler pass from Omarion Gooden), 3:57

Third Quarter

C: D'Kyren Kizer 33 pass from Omarion Gooden (run failed), 8:52

C: Nicholas Deloach Jr. 65 punt return (Omarion Gooden run), 8:08

Fourth Quarter

C: Correyontae Midgett 11 run (Correyontae Midgett run), 8:34

