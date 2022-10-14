Box: Cahokia 56, Althoff 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cahokia
|14
|20
|14
|8
|56
|Althoff
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cahokia
|3-0
|2-0
|122/41
|47/16
|Althoff
|3-3
|1-3
|126/42
|187/62
First Quarter
C: Keshawn Lyons 6 pass from Omarion Gooden (Correyontae Midgett run), 5:49
C: Nicholas Deloach Jr. 90 interception (run failed), 3:11
Second Quarter
C: Nicholas Deloach Jr. 36 pass from Omarion Gooden (pass failed), 9:00
A: Lucious Dones 20 pass from Braylon Grayson (kick failed), 6:42
C: Peter Baxtron 33 run (pass failed), 5:26
C: Nicholas Deloach Jr. 69 pass from Omarion Gooden (Jerry Butler pass from Omarion Gooden), 3:57
Third Quarter
C: D'Kyren Kizer 33 pass from Omarion Gooden (run failed), 8:52
C: Nicholas Deloach Jr. 65 punt return (Omarion Gooden run), 8:08
Fourth Quarter
C: Correyontae Midgett 11 run (Correyontae Midgett run), 8:34