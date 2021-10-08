Box: Carbondale 31, Althoff 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|0
|7
|7
|7
|21
|Carbondale
|11
|0
|13
|7
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|1-3
|0-1
|56/14
|130/32
|Carbondale
|5-2
|4-0
|226/56
|146/36
First Quarter
C: 36 FG, 10:40
C: 1 run ( run), 4:37
Second Quarter
A: Malik Nave 12 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 0:48
Third Quarter
C: 78 run ( kick), 7:44
C: 60 interception (pass failed), 6:43
A: Alex Poettker 6 run (Tyler Tieman kick), 3:51
Fourth Quarter
A: Lucious Dones 24 pass from Alex Poettker (Tyler Tieman kick), 6:21
C: 23 pass from ( kick), 4:28
