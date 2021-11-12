 Skip to main content
Box: Cardinal Ritter 20, Lutheran North 18
1234Final
Cardinal Ritter860620
Lutheran North1200618
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cardinal Ritter3-50-0169/21170/21
Lutheran North4-41-1313/39225/28

First Quarter

L: Brian Brown 24 run (run failed), 9:09

C: Mike Tillman 97 kickoff return (Artrell Miller run), 8:51

L: Brian Brown 1 run (run failed), 4:35

Second Quarter

C: Antwon McKay 13 run (run failed), 11:50

Fourth Quarter

L: Brian Brown 1 run (run failed), 5:52

C: Jamorian Parker 25 run (run failed), 3:24

