Box: Cardinal Ritter 45, Kennett 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kennett
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Cardinal Ritter
|7
|6
|6
|26
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kennett
|11-0
|3-0
|510/46
|134/12
|Cardinal Ritter
|2-3
|0-0
|166/15
|143/13
First Quarter
C: Keavion Long 24 pass from TJ Atkins ( kick), 10:02
Second Quarter
C: Luther Burden III 40 pass from TJ Atkins (run failed), 10:37
K: Jordan Jarrett 6 run (Kiante Depree kick), 4:19
Third Quarter
C: Luther Burden III 67 pass from TJ Atkins (kick failed), 8:46
Fourth Quarter
C: Luther Burden III 54 pass from TJ Atkins ( run), 11:40
C: Fredrick Moore 53 pass from TJ Atkins (kick failed), 7:56
C: Amaryrious Edwards 19 pass from TJ Atkins (kick failed), 6:46
C: Fredrick Moore 27 pass from TJ Atkins (not attempted), 0:46
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.