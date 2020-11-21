 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Cardinal Ritter 45, Kennett 7
0 comments

Box: Cardinal Ritter 45, Kennett 7

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Kennett07007
Cardinal Ritter7662645
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kennett11-03-0510/46134/12
Cardinal Ritter2-30-0166/15143/13

First Quarter

C: Keavion Long 24 pass from TJ Atkins ( kick), 10:02

Second Quarter

C: Luther Burden III 40 pass from TJ Atkins (run failed), 10:37

K: Jordan Jarrett 6 run (Kiante Depree kick), 4:19

Third Quarter

C: Luther Burden III 67 pass from TJ Atkins (kick failed), 8:46

Fourth Quarter

C: Luther Burden III 54 pass from TJ Atkins ( run), 11:40

C: Fredrick Moore 53 pass from TJ Atkins (kick failed), 7:56

C: Amaryrious Edwards 19 pass from TJ Atkins (kick failed), 6:46

C: Fredrick Moore 27 pass from TJ Atkins (not attempted), 0:46

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports