Box: Cardinal Ritter 48, Owensville 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Owensville
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Cardinal Ritter
|12
|14
|8
|14
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Owensville
|6-3
|3-2
|326/36
|298/33
|Cardinal Ritter
|4-5
|0-0
|217/24
|176/20
First Quarter
C: Jamorian Parker 6 run (run failed), 11:30
C: Fredrick Moore 38 pass from Antwon McKay (run failed), 0:43
Second Quarter
-
C: Antwon McKay 12 run (Alonzo Smith pass from Antwon McKay), 3:58
C: Lawrence McConnell 94 interception (pass failed), 0:30
Third Quarter
C: Marvin Burks 12 pass from Antwon McKay (Fredrick Moore pass from Antwon McKay), 9:12
Fourth Quarter
C: Artrell Miller 5 run (Artrell Miller run), 11:49
O: Bryce Payne 19 pass from Brendan Decker (pass failed), 2:30
C: Jamorian Parker 68 kickoff return (kick failed), 0:01
