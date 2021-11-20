 Skip to main content
Box: Cardinal Ritter 48, Owensville 6
1234Final
Owensville00066
Cardinal Ritter121481448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Owensville6-33-2326/36298/33
Cardinal Ritter4-50-0217/24176/20

First Quarter

C: Jamorian Parker 6 run (run failed), 11:30

C: Fredrick Moore 38 pass from Antwon McKay (run failed), 0:43

Second Quarter

C: Antwon McKay 12 run (Alonzo Smith pass from Antwon McKay), 3:58

C: Lawrence McConnell 94 interception (pass failed), 0:30

Third Quarter

C: Marvin Burks 12 pass from Antwon McKay (Fredrick Moore pass from Antwon McKay), 9:12

Fourth Quarter

C: Artrell Miller 5 run (Artrell Miller run), 11:49

O: Bryce Payne 19 pass from Brendan Decker (pass failed), 2:30

C: Jamorian Parker 68 kickoff return (kick failed), 0:01

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

