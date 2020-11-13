Box: Cardinal Ritter 53, St. Clair 13

|1
|Final
|Cardinal Ritter
|8
|14
|25
|6
|53
|St. Clair
|7
|0
|0
|6
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cardinal Ritter
|2-3
|0-0
|166/33
|143/29
|St. Clair
|7-0
|3-0
|313/63
|48/10
First Quarter
S: Wes Hinson 30 run (Landen Roberts kick), 3:05
C: Luther Burden III 63 pass from TJ Atkins (Amaryrious Edwards pass from TJ Atkins), 1:59
Second Quarter
C: Keavion Long 37 pass from TJ Atkins (TJ Atkins run), 7:49
C: Will Jackson 9 run (run failed), 0:16
Third Quarter
C: Amaryrious Edwards 38 pass from TJ Atkins (run failed), 8:04
C: George Moore blocked punt recovery in end zone (kick failed), 6:37
C: Will Jackson 54 run (Fredrick Moore kick), 0:49
C: Lawrence McConnell 29 interception (kick failed), 0:23
Fourth Quarter
C: Artrell Miller 14 run (pass failed), 8:30
S: Lance McCoy 10 run (run failed), 0:22
