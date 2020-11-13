 Skip to main content
Box: Cardinal Ritter 53, St. Clair 13
Box: Cardinal Ritter 53, St. Clair 13

1234Final
Cardinal Ritter81425653
St. Clair700613
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cardinal Ritter2-30-0166/33143/29
St. Clair7-03-0313/6348/10

First Quarter

S: Wes Hinson 30 run (Landen Roberts kick), 3:05

C: Luther Burden III 63 pass from TJ Atkins (Amaryrious Edwards pass from TJ Atkins), 1:59

Second Quarter

C: Keavion Long 37 pass from TJ Atkins (TJ Atkins run), 7:49

C: Will Jackson 9 run (run failed), 0:16

Third Quarter

C: Amaryrious Edwards 38 pass from TJ Atkins (run failed), 8:04

C: George Moore blocked punt recovery in end zone (kick failed), 6:37

C: Will Jackson 54 run (Fredrick Moore kick), 0:49

C: Lawrence McConnell 29 interception (kick failed), 0:23

Fourth Quarter

C: Artrell Miller 14 run (pass failed), 8:30

S: Lance McCoy 10 run (run failed), 0:22

