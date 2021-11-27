Box: Cary-Grove 37, East St. Louis 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|14
|6
|8
|8
|36
|Cary-Grove
|15
|15
|0
|7
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|10-3
|5-0
|632/49
|208/16
|Cary-Grove
|5-0
|0-0
|216/17
|99/8
First Quarter
E: Luther Burden III 53 pass from Robert Battle (TaRyan Martin run), 11:24
C: Jameson Sheehan 32 run (Nicholas Hissong run), 9:47
E: TaRyan Martin 5 run (run failed), 7:40
C: Nicholas Hissong 6 run (Toby Splitt kick), 3:34
-
Illinois Class 6A football state championship spotlight: East St. Louis defense eager for another battle
-
Missouri Class 6 football state championship spotlight: CBC's Gant displays multitude of talents
-
Smithville knocks out MICDS with comeback in fourth quarter of Class 4 semifinal
-
Defense delivers Holt past Fort Osage and into first championship game
-
East St. Louis Flyers vs. Cary-Grove Trojans
Second Quarter
E: Robert Battle 11 run (pass failed), 10:36
C: Jameson Sheehan 3 run (Nicholas Hissong run), 3:58
C: Jameson Sheehan 5 run (Toby Splitt kick), 1:31
Third Quarter
E: Luther Burden III 12 pass from Robert Battle (Robert Battle run), 4:48
Fourth Quarter
C: Nicholas Hissong 9 run (Toby Splitt kick), 11:49
E: Luther Burden III 80 kickoff return (TaRyan Martin run), 11:37
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.