Box: Cary-Grove 37, East St. Louis 36
1234Final
East St. Louis1468836
Cary-Grove15150737
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis10-35-0632/49208/16
Cary-Grove5-00-0216/1799/8

First Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 53 pass from Robert Battle (TaRyan Martin run), 11:24

C: Jameson Sheehan 32 run (Nicholas Hissong run), 9:47

E: TaRyan Martin 5 run (run failed), 7:40

C: Nicholas Hissong 6 run (Toby Splitt kick), 3:34

Second Quarter

E: Robert Battle 11 run (pass failed), 10:36

C: Jameson Sheehan 3 run (Nicholas Hissong run), 3:58

C: Jameson Sheehan 5 run (Toby Splitt kick), 1:31

Third Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 12 pass from Robert Battle (Robert Battle run), 4:48

Fourth Quarter

C: Nicholas Hissong 9 run (Toby Splitt kick), 11:49

E: Luther Burden III 80 kickoff return (TaRyan Martin run), 11:37

