Box: CBC 28, Lee's Summit North 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lee's Summit North
|3
|3
|15
|0
|21
|CBC
|0
|7
|7
|14
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lee's Summit North
|11-2
|6-1
|426/33
|158/12
|CBC
|9-1
|3-0
|468/36
|193/15
First Quarter
L: Seth Simpson 35 FG, 0:00
Second Quarter
C: Patrick Heitert 1 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:47
L: Seth Simpson 40 FG, 0:18
Third Quarter
L: Tanner Howes 15 pass from Tre Baker (Devin Blayney pass from Tre Baker), 7:01
L: Tanner Howes 38 run (Seth Simpson kick), 3:00
C: Gavin Conley 34 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:01
Fourth Quarter
C: Patrick Heitert 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:50
C: Patrick Heitert 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 6:20
