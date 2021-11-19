 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 28, Lee's Summit North 21
1234Final
Lee's Summit North3315021
CBC0771428
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lee's Summit North11-26-1426/33158/12
CBC9-13-0468/36193/15

First Quarter

L: Seth Simpson 35 FG, 0:00

Second Quarter

C: Patrick Heitert 1 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:47

L: Seth Simpson 40 FG, 0:18

Third Quarter

L: Tanner Howes 15 pass from Tre Baker (Devin Blayney pass from Tre Baker), 7:01

L: Tanner Howes 38 run (Seth Simpson kick), 3:00

C: Gavin Conley 34 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:01

Fourth Quarter

C: Patrick Heitert 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:50

C: Patrick Heitert 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 6:20

