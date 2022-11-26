 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: CBC 35, Lee's Summit North 28

1234OT1Final
Lee's Summit North72100028
CBC71308735

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lee's Summit North11-24-1416/32225/17
CBC11-14-0557/43257/20

First Quarter

C: Jeremiyah Love 80 run (Simon Kacich kick), 7:28

L: Zavian Lindsey 27 pass from Elijah Leonard (Kade Williams kick), 2:51

Second Quarter

L: Zavian Lindsey 49 pass from Maxwell Ford (Kade Williams kick), 10:11

C: Jeremiyah Love 4 pass from Cole McKey (Simon Kacich kick), 7:24

L: Coetzee Zacker 60 pass from Elijah Leonard (Kade Williams kick), 6:28

C: Jeremiyah Love 89 pass from Cole McKey (kick failed), 1:46

L: Isaiah Mozee 7 pass from Elijah Leonard (Kade Williams kick), 0:04

Fourth Quarter

C: Jeremiyah Love 7 run (Corey Simms pass from Jeremiah McClellan), 6:49

First Overtime

C: Jeremiyah Love 30 run (Simon Kacich kick), 0:00



