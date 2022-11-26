Box: CBC 35, Lee's Summit North 28

|1
|Final
|Lee's Summit North
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|28
|CBC
|7
|13
|0
|8
|7
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lee's Summit North
|11-2
|4-1
|416/32
|225/17
|CBC
|11-1
|4-0
|557/43
|257/20
First Quarter
C: Jeremiyah Love 80 run (Simon Kacich kick), 7:28
L: Zavian Lindsey 27 pass from Elijah Leonard (Kade Williams kick), 2:51
Second Quarter
L: Zavian Lindsey 49 pass from Maxwell Ford (Kade Williams kick), 10:11
C: Jeremiyah Love 4 pass from Cole McKey (Simon Kacich kick), 7:24
L: Coetzee Zacker 60 pass from Elijah Leonard (Kade Williams kick), 6:28
C: Jeremiyah Love 89 pass from Cole McKey (kick failed), 1:46
L: Isaiah Mozee 7 pass from Elijah Leonard (Kade Williams kick), 0:04
Fourth Quarter
C: Jeremiyah Love 7 run (Corey Simms pass from Jeremiah McClellan), 6:49
First Overtime
C: Jeremiyah Love 30 run (Simon Kacich kick), 0:00