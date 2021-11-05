Box: CBC 42, De Smet 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|CBC
|7
|14
|7
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|3-2
|1-1
|161/32
|121/24
|CBC
|8-1
|3-0
|440/88
|158/32
First Quarter
C: Dylan Van 5 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 10:38
D: Elijah Thomas 95 fumble recovery (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:27
Second Quarter
-
C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 26 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 10:07
C: Jeremiyah Love 20 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:48
Third Quarter
C: Dylan Van 16 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 6:50
Fourth Quarter
C: Patrick Heitert 1 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 6:38
C: Jeremiyah Love 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 3:37
