Box: CBC 42, De Smet 7
Box: CBC 42, De Smet 7

1234Final
De Smet70007
CBC71471442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet3-21-1161/32121/24
CBC8-13-0440/88158/32

First Quarter

C: Dylan Van 5 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 10:38

D: Elijah Thomas 95 fumble recovery (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:27

Second Quarter

C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 26 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 10:07

C: Jeremiyah Love 20 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:48

Third Quarter

C: Dylan Van 16 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 6:50

Fourth Quarter

C: Patrick Heitert 1 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 6:38

C: Jeremiyah Love 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 3:37

News