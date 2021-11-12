 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: CBC 42, SLUH 21
0 comments

Box: CBC 42, SLUH 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
SLUH077721
CBC21140742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH5-42-2326/36287/32
CBC9-13-0482/54179/20

First Quarter

C: Jeremiah McClellan 30 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 5:53

C: Dylan Van 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:19

C: Ralph Dixon 28 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:41

Second Quarter

C: Dakotah Mayo 15 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:13

S: 4 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 6:59

C: Dylan Van 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:51

Third Quarter

S: Chris Brooks 2 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:17

Fourth Quarter

C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 29 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:25

S: Chris Brooks 28 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 3:15

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the court and the field: Meet the STL high school sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News