Box: CBC 42, SLUH 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|0
|7
|7
|7
|21
|CBC
|21
|14
|0
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|5-4
|2-2
|326/36
|287/32
|CBC
|9-1
|3-0
|482/54
|179/20
First Quarter
C: Jeremiah McClellan 30 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 5:53
C: Dylan Van 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:19
C: Ralph Dixon 28 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:41
Second Quarter
C: Dakotah Mayo 15 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:13
S: 4 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 6:59
C: Dylan Van 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:51
Third Quarter
S: Chris Brooks 2 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:17
Fourth Quarter
C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 29 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:25
S: Chris Brooks 28 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 3:15
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.