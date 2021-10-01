 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 42, St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 7
Box: CBC 42, St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 7

1234Final
St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)07007
CBC14771442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)2-20-2136/34105/26
CBC3-12-0196/49106/26

First Quarter

C: Ralph Dixon 74 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 11:31

C: Patrick Heitert 1 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 10:03

Second Quarter

C: Jeremiyah Love run (Joshua Kacich kick), 5:22

S: pass from ( kick), 2:29

Third Quarter

C: Ralph Dixon run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:06

Fourth Quarter

C: Jeremiah McClellan pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:38

C: Malik Matthews 23 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:54

