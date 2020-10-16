 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 42, Vianney 3
Box: CBC 42, Vianney 3

1234Final
CBC2177742
Vianney00303
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
CBC1-10-163/3255/28
Vianney0-20-17/472/36

First Quarter

C: Chevalier Brenson 90 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)

C: Chevalier Brenson 20 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)

C: Zach Hahn 2 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)

Second Quarter

C: Jordan Clay 95 run (Josh Kacich kick)

Third Quarter

C: Jordan Clay 40 run (Josh Kacich kick)

V: Cole Petrus 35 FG

Fourth Quarter

C: Ralph Dixon 77 run (Josh Kacich kick)

