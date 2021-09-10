Box: CBC 44, De Smet 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|7
|7
|7
|8
|29
|CBC
|0
|23
|7
|14
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|1-2
|0-1
|90/30
|93/31
|CBC
|2-1
|1-0
|137/46
|79/26
First Quarter
D: Gavin Bomstad 36 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 2:18
Second Quarter
C: safety, 11:11
C: Patrick Heitert 4 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 8:20
C: Patrick Heitert 4 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 3:48
Friday football spotlight: Ladue brushes off last season's struggles, starts out firing on all cylinders
Normandy offense hits on all cylinders in victory against Affton
Washington holds off William Chrisman with special teams, power rushing attack
Football notebook: Affton coaching legend Hill dies; Lutheran North picks up suspended win
No. 1 large school: Loaded East St. Louis pits itself against the nation's best
D: Keshawn Ford 5 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 1:46
C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 26 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 0:13
Third Quarter
D: Curtis Mayes 62 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 9:44
C: Patrick Heitert 3 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:36
Fourth Quarter
C: Michael Teason 40 fumble recovery (Joshua Kacich kick), 5:54
C: Patrick Heitert 20 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:42
D: Christian Gray 99 kickoff return (Chris Cotton run), 2:23
