 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: CBC 44, De Smet 29
0 comments

Box: CBC 44, De Smet 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
De Smet777829
CBC02371444
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet1-20-190/3093/31
CBC2-11-0137/4679/26

First Quarter

D: Gavin Bomstad 36 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 2:18

Second Quarter

C: safety, 11:11

C: Patrick Heitert 4 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 8:20

C: Patrick Heitert 4 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 3:48

D: Keshawn Ford 5 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 1:46

C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 26 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 0:13

Third Quarter

D: Curtis Mayes 62 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 9:44

C: Patrick Heitert 3 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:36

Fourth Quarter

C: Michael Teason 40 fumble recovery (Joshua Kacich kick), 5:54

C: Patrick Heitert 20 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 2:42

D: Christian Gray 99 kickoff return (Chris Cotton run), 2:23

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News