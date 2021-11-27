 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 48, Liberty North 21
1234Final
Liberty North7014021
CBC141710748
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty North11-27-0458/35257/20
CBC10-13-0516/40214/16

First Quarter

C: Jeremiyah Love 62 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 8:44

C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 8 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 7:10

L: Fred Lavan III 36 pass from Sam Van Dyne (Blake Craig kick), 3:16

Second Quarter

C: Justus Johnson 55 interception (Joshua Kacich kick), 6:30

C: Joshua Kacich 30 FG, 3:25

C: Jeremiyah Love 2 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 0:40

Third Quarter

C: Michael Teason 37 fumble recovery (Joshua Kacich kick), 11:44

L: Cayden Arzola 7 run (Blake Craig kick), 6:22

C: Joshua Kacich 21 FG, 2:03

L: Micah Barnett 7 run (Blake Craig kick), 0:46

Fourth Quarter

C: Dakotah Mayo 35 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 6:13

