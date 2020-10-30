 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 63, Marquette 28
1234Final
Marquette1470728
CBC282114063
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette3-22-0158/32139/28
CBC4-12-1217/43105/21

First Quarter

C: Chevalier Brenson 3 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)

M: Anthony Caldwell Jr. 66 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Collin Fisk kick)

C: Zach Hahn 29 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)

C: Zach Hahn 12 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)

M: Christopher Kreh 76 run (Collin Fisk kick)

C: Chevalier Brenson 24 pass from Ayden Robinson-Wayne (Josh Kacich kick)

Second Quarter

M: Chance Woley 61 pass from Anthony Caldwell Jr. (Collin Fisk kick)

C: Kenneth Hamilton 47 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)

C: Kendall Huston 10 interception (Josh Kacich kick)

C: Patrick Heitert 46 run (Josh Kacich kick)

Third Quarter

C: Chevalier Brenson 25 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)

C: Patrick Heitert 12 run (Josh Kacich kick)

Fourth Quarter

M: Christopher Kreh 23 run (Collin Fisk kick)

