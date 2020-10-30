Box: CBC 63, Marquette 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|14
|7
|0
|7
|28
|CBC
|28
|21
|14
|0
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|3-2
|2-0
|158/32
|139/28
|CBC
|4-1
|2-1
|217/43
|105/21
First Quarter
C: Chevalier Brenson 3 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)
M: Anthony Caldwell Jr. 66 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Collin Fisk kick)
C: Zach Hahn 29 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)
C: Zach Hahn 12 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)
M: Christopher Kreh 76 run (Collin Fisk kick)
C: Chevalier Brenson 24 pass from Ayden Robinson-Wayne (Josh Kacich kick)
Second Quarter
M: Chance Woley 61 pass from Anthony Caldwell Jr. (Collin Fisk kick)
C: Kenneth Hamilton 47 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)
C: Kendall Huston 10 interception (Josh Kacich kick)
C: Patrick Heitert 46 run (Josh Kacich kick)
Third Quarter
C: Chevalier Brenson 25 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick)
C: Patrick Heitert 12 run (Josh Kacich kick)
Fourth Quarter
M: Christopher Kreh 23 run (Collin Fisk kick)
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.