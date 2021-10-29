Box: CBC 65, Vianney 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vianney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CBC
|38
|20
|7
|0
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|0-6
|0-2
|76/13
|317/53
|CBC
|7-1
|3-0
|398/66
|151/25
First Quarter
C: Kendall Huston 12 interception (Joshua Kacich kick), 11:09
C: Ralph Dixon 18 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 8:51
C: Jeremiah McClellan 32 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 5:54
C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 5 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:23
-
Friday football spotlight: Grandview hosts first postseason game in 29 years
-
MSHSAA strips Hazelwood schools of hosting home playoff games due to COVID-19 spectator policy
-
Missouri district standings
-
Football notebook: Mascoutah's Hanson suffers season-ending injury; Leonard resigns at St. Charles
-
Area top 10 schedule, results
C: safety, 0:11
C: Ralph Dixon 43 run (Gavin Conley run), 0:01
Second Quarter
C: Dylan Van 70 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:55
C: Jeremiyah Love 6 run (kick failed), 9:39
C: Malik Matthews 47 run (Simon Kacich kick), 4:00
Third Quarter
C: Alex Morris 21 run (Simon Kacich kick), 8:13
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.