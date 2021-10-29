 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: CBC 65, Vianney 0
0 comments

Box: CBC 65, Vianney 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Vianney00000
CBC38207065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney0-60-276/13317/53
CBC7-13-0398/66151/25

First Quarter

C: Kendall Huston 12 interception (Joshua Kacich kick), 11:09

C: Ralph Dixon 18 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 8:51

C: Jeremiah McClellan 32 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 5:54

C: Ayden Robinson-Wayne 5 pass from Patrick Heitert (Joshua Kacich kick), 1:23

C: safety, 0:11

C: Ralph Dixon 43 run (Gavin Conley run), 0:01

Second Quarter

C: Dylan Van 70 run (Joshua Kacich kick), 9:55

C: Jeremiyah Love 6 run (kick failed), 9:39

C: Malik Matthews 47 run (Simon Kacich kick), 4:00

Third Quarter

C: Alex Morris 21 run (Simon Kacich kick), 8:13

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News