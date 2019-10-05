|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winton Woods (Ohio)
|14
|10
|0
|7
|31
|CBC
|7
|21
|14
|0
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winton Woods (Ohio)
|4-2
|0-0
|211/35
|107/18
|CBC
|5-1
|2-1
|266/44
|168/28
First Quarter
C: Ray Lingard 1 run (Josh Kacich kick), 7:50
W: Miyan Williams 8 run (Romel Velasquez kick), 4:21
W: DaShawn Clifton 19 pass from MiChale Wingfield (Romel Velasquez kick), 3:27
Second Quarter
C: Zach Hahn 10 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick), 11:05
W: MiChale Wingfield 13 run (Romel Velasquez kick), 8:27
C: Tyler Dixon 58 pass from Ayden Robinson-Wayne (Josh Kacich kick), 7:02
C: Zach Hahn 50 pass from Ayden Robinson-Wayne (Josh Kacich kick), 3:13
W: Romel Velasquez 36 FG, 0:04
Third Quarter
C: Zach Hahn 14 pass from Ayden Robinson-Wayne (Josh Kacich kick), 9:20
C: Arthur McAlpine 30 run (Josh Kacich kick), 4:54
Fourth Quarter
W: Bryant Johnson 5 pass from MiChale Wingfield (Romel Velasquez kick), 2:45