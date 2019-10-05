Red October special: Subscribe now
1234Final
Winton Woods (Ohio)14100731
CBC72114042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winton Woods (Ohio)4-20-0211/35107/18
CBC5-12-1266/44168/28

First Quarter

C: Ray Lingard 1 run (Josh Kacich kick), 7:50

W: Miyan Williams 8 run (Romel Velasquez kick), 4:21

W: DaShawn Clifton 19 pass from MiChale Wingfield (Romel Velasquez kick), 3:27

Second Quarter

C: Zach Hahn 10 pass from Patrick Heitert (Josh Kacich kick), 11:05

W: MiChale Wingfield 13 run (Romel Velasquez kick), 8:27

C: Tyler Dixon 58 pass from Ayden Robinson-Wayne (Josh Kacich kick), 7:02

C: Zach Hahn 50 pass from Ayden Robinson-Wayne (Josh Kacich kick), 3:13

W: Romel Velasquez 36 FG, 0:04

Third Quarter

C: Zach Hahn 14 pass from Ayden Robinson-Wayne (Josh Kacich kick), 9:20

C: Arthur McAlpine 30 run (Josh Kacich kick), 4:54

Fourth Quarter

W: Bryant Johnson 5 pass from MiChale Wingfield (Romel Velasquez kick), 2:45

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.