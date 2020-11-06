 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 27, Ladue 20
1234Final
Ladue3314020
Chaminade01401327
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue1-40-2119/24119/24
Chaminade3-11-196/1976/15

First Quarter

L: Mason Taylor 35 FG, 0:40

Second Quarter

C: Elijah Griffin 45 pass from Cam Epps (Bill Truong kick), 10:41

L: Mason Taylor 35 FG, 5:56

C: Cam Epps 1 run (Bill Truong kick), 1:04

Third Quarter

L: Jared Rhodes 10 run (Mason Taylor kick), 8:34

L: Mel Woodson 18 run (Mason Taylor kick), 3:01

Fourth Quarter

C: Amar Johnson 5 run (kick failed), 10:40

C: Amar Johnson 66 run (Bill Truong kick), 4:39

