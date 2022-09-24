 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Chaminade 34, Soldan 0

  • 0
1234Final
Chaminade0772034
Soldan00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chaminade0-40-226/6166/42
Soldan0-30-241/1080/20

People are also reading…

Second Quarter

C: Christopher Jenkins 18 pass from Drake Faust (Aidan Koutroubis kick), 3:30

Third Quarter

C: Makai Robinson 5 run (Aidan Koutroubis kick), 1:52

Fourth Quarter

C: Drake Faust 8 run (Madden Irving run), 8:44

C: Madden Irving 2 run (pass failed), 6:10

C: Alex McCloud 8 run (not attempted), 0:21

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News