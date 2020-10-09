 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 41, Vianney 0
Box: Chaminade 41, Vianney 0

1234Final
Vianney00000
Chaminade14713741
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney0-20-17/472/36
Chaminade1-01-041/200/0

First Quarter

C: Amar Johnson 51 pass from Cam Epps (Bill Truong kick), 6:19

C: Amar Johnson 14 run (Bill Truong kick), 0:38

Second Quarter

C: Amar Johnson 2 run (Bill Truong kick), 1:08

Third Quarter

C: Elijah Griffin 51 pass from Cam Epps (Bill Truong kick), 11:41

C: Markus Marshall 2 run (kick failed), 7:03

Fourth Quarter

C: Amar Johnson 7 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 6:30

