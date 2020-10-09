Box: Chaminade 41, Vianney 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vianney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chaminade
|14
|7
|13
|7
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|0-2
|0-1
|7/4
|72/36
|Chaminade
|1-0
|1-0
|41/20
|0/0
First Quarter
C: Amar Johnson 51 pass from Cam Epps (Bill Truong kick), 6:19
C: Amar Johnson 14 run (Bill Truong kick), 0:38
Second Quarter
C: Amar Johnson 2 run (Bill Truong kick), 1:08
Third Quarter
C: Elijah Griffin 51 pass from Cam Epps (Bill Truong kick), 11:41
C: Markus Marshall 2 run (kick failed), 7:03
Fourth Quarter
C: Amar Johnson 7 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 6:30
