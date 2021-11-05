 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Chaminade 42, Fort Zumwalt South 12
0 comments

Box: Chaminade 42, Fort Zumwalt South 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South600612
Chaminade141401442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South5-63-2228/21381/35
Chaminade5-31-2306/28211/19

First Quarter

C: Gary Barbour 17 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 10:19

C: Cam Epps 60 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 10:03

F: 20 pass from (kick failed), 4:18

Second Quarter

C: Cam Epps 3 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 11:49

C: Cam Epps run (Nick Kaiser kick), 8:52

Fourth Quarter

F: 25 pass from (run failed), 8:29

C: Gary Barbour 5 run (kick failed), 5:21

C: Thomas Prevost 97 pass from Drake Faust (Keith Watson run), 3:11

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News