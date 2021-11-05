Box: Chaminade 42, Fort Zumwalt South 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Chaminade
|14
|14
|0
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|5-6
|3-2
|228/21
|381/35
|Chaminade
|5-3
|1-2
|306/28
|211/19
First Quarter
C: Gary Barbour 17 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 10:19
C: Cam Epps 60 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 10:03
F: 20 pass from (kick failed), 4:18
Second Quarter
C: Cam Epps 3 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 11:49
C: Cam Epps run (Nick Kaiser kick), 8:52
Fourth Quarter
F: 25 pass from (run failed), 8:29
C: Gary Barbour 5 run (kick failed), 5:21
C: Thomas Prevost 97 pass from Drake Faust (Keith Watson run), 3:11
