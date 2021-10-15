Box: Chaminade 42, Lift For Life 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|Chaminade
|14
|14
|14
|0
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|1-1
|0-0
|42/21
|70/35
|Chaminade
|3-2
|1-2
|188/94
|129/64
First Quarter
L: 81 kickoff return (pass failed), 11:41
C: Cam Epps 69 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 11:23
C: Keith Watson 3 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 7:24
-
Second Quarter
L: 45 pass from (run failed), 3:56
C: Gary Barbour 15 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 1:53
C: Peter Fesler 99 interception (Nick Kaiser kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
C: Cam Epps 1 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 9:34
C: Christopher Jenkins 13 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 0:00
