Box: Chaminade 42, Lift For Life 12
1234Final
Lift For Life660012
Chaminade141414042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life1-10-042/2170/35
Chaminade3-21-2188/94129/64

First Quarter

L: 81 kickoff return (pass failed), 11:41

C: Cam Epps 69 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 11:23

C: Keith Watson 3 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 7:24

Second Quarter

L: 45 pass from (run failed), 3:56

C: Gary Barbour 15 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 1:53

C: Peter Fesler 99 interception (Nick Kaiser kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

C: Cam Epps 1 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 9:34

C: Christopher Jenkins 13 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 0:00

