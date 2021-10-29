Box: Chaminade 42, Ritenour 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ritenour
|0
|7
|0
|7
|14
|Chaminade
|21
|7
|7
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|0-5
|0-2
|58/12
|190/38
|Chaminade
|4-3
|1-2
|264/53
|199/40
First Quarter
C: Cam Epps 8 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 9:52
C: Cam Epps 60 run (Gary Barbour run), 7:05
C: Cam Epps 5 run (pass failed), 2:26
-
Second Quarter
R: 55 run ( kick), 9:54
C: Elijah Griffin 28 pass from Drake Faust (Nick Kaiser kick), 7:41
Third Quarter
C: Elijah Griffin 24 pass from Drake Faust (Nick Kaiser kick), 6:29
Fourth Quarter
R: 3 run ( kick), 10:34
C: Ethan Divis 4 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 7:58
