Box: Chaminade 42, Ritenour 14
Box: Chaminade 42, Ritenour 14

1234Final
Ritenour070714
Chaminade2177742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour0-50-258/12190/38
Chaminade4-31-2264/53199/40

First Quarter

C: Cam Epps 8 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 9:52

C: Cam Epps 60 run (Gary Barbour run), 7:05

C: Cam Epps 5 run (pass failed), 2:26

Second Quarter

R: 55 run ( kick), 9:54

C: Elijah Griffin 28 pass from Drake Faust (Nick Kaiser kick), 7:41

Third Quarter

C: Elijah Griffin 24 pass from Drake Faust (Nick Kaiser kick), 6:29

Fourth Quarter

R: 3 run ( kick), 10:34

C: Ethan Divis 4 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 7:58

