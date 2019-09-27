|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Chaminade
|20
|14
|16
|0
|50
|Jefferson City
|0
|7
|8
|6
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chaminade
|4-1
|1-1
|211/42
|105/21
|Jefferson City
|2-2
|1-0
|100/20
|131/26
First Quarter
C: Elijah Griffin 69 pass from Brady Cook (pass failed), 10:16
C: Loren Fortune Jr 53 run (run failed), 4:33
C: Amar Johnson 42 run (Loren Fortune Jr pass from Brady Cook), 0:50
Second Quarter
J: 13 pass from Cole Gresham (Ben Folz kick), 6:09
C: Loren Fortune Jr 56 pass from Brady Cook (Maurice Anthony pass from Brady Cook), 4:53
C: Loren Fortune Jr 19 run (kick failed), 1:27
Third Quarter
C: Maurice Anthony 8 pass from Brady Cook (Maurice Anthony pass from Brady Cook), 8:39
J: Devin White 97 kickoff return (David Bethune pass from Cole Gresham), 8:24
C: Amar Johnson 7 run (Loren Fortune Jr run), 1:11
Fourth Quarter
J: David Bethune 47 pass from Cole Gresham (not attempted), 1:59