1234Final
Chaminade201416050
Jefferson City078621
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chaminade4-11-1211/42105/21
Jefferson City2-21-0100/20131/26

First Quarter

C: Elijah Griffin 69 pass from Brady Cook (pass failed), 10:16

C: Loren Fortune Jr 53 run (run failed), 4:33

C: Amar Johnson 42 run (Loren Fortune Jr pass from Brady Cook), 0:50

Second Quarter

J: 13 pass from Cole Gresham (Ben Folz kick), 6:09

C: Loren Fortune Jr 56 pass from Brady Cook (Maurice Anthony pass from Brady Cook), 4:53

C: Loren Fortune Jr 19 run (kick failed), 1:27

Third Quarter

C: Maurice Anthony 8 pass from Brady Cook (Maurice Anthony pass from Brady Cook), 8:39

J: Devin White 97 kickoff return (David Bethune pass from Cole Gresham), 8:24

C: Amar Johnson 7 run (Loren Fortune Jr run), 1:11

Fourth Quarter

J: David Bethune 47 pass from Cole Gresham (not attempted), 1:59

