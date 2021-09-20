 Skip to main content
Box: Clayton 33, Affton 12
Box: Clayton 33, Affton 12

1234Final
Affton006612
Clayton14130633
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton0-10-112/1233/33
Clayton1-31-161/61139/139

First Quarter

C: Calvin Swinney 29 run (Tucker Dias kick), 9:56

C: Isaiah Moore run (Tucker Dias kick), 6:08

Second Quarter

C: Calvin Swinney 14 run (Tucker Dias kick), 11:34

C: Isaiah Moore 1 run (kick failed), 5:31

Third Quarter

A: Jaelyn Duncan 41 run (pass failed), 6:58

Fourth Quarter

C: Isaiah Moore 7 run (pass failed), 5:35

A: Terran Mitchell kickoff return (pass failed), 5:20

