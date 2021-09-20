Box: Clayton 33, Affton 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|0
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Clayton
|14
|13
|0
|6
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|0-1
|0-1
|12/12
|33/33
|Clayton
|1-3
|1-1
|61/61
|139/139
First Quarter
C: Calvin Swinney 29 run (Tucker Dias kick), 9:56
C: Isaiah Moore run (Tucker Dias kick), 6:08
Second Quarter
C: Calvin Swinney 14 run (Tucker Dias kick), 11:34
C: Isaiah Moore 1 run (kick failed), 5:31
Third Quarter
A: Jaelyn Duncan 41 run (pass failed), 6:58
Fourth Quarter
C: Isaiah Moore 7 run (pass failed), 5:35
A: Terran Mitchell kickoff return (pass failed), 5:20
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.