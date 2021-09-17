 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 21, Roxana 0
Box: Columbia 21, Roxana 0

1234Final
Columbia1470021
Roxana00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia2-21-089/22105/26
Roxana1-20-155/1490/22

First Quarter

C: Jay Mistler 22 fumble recovery (kick failed), 8:31

C: Dominic Voegele 9 run (Jay Mistler pass from Dominic Voegele), 1:17

Second Quarter

C: Jay Mistler 19 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 5:40

