Box: Columbia 21, Roxana 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|14
|7
|0
|0
|21
|Roxana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|2-2
|1-0
|89/22
|105/26
|Roxana
|1-2
|0-1
|55/14
|90/22
First Quarter
-
-
-
-
-
C: Jay Mistler 22 fumble recovery (kick failed), 8:31
C: Dominic Voegele 9 run (Jay Mistler pass from Dominic Voegele), 1:17
Second Quarter
C: Jay Mistler 19 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 5:40
