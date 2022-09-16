 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Columbia 28, Roxana 27

  • 0
1234Final
Roxana7140627
Columbia0148628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana2-20-1100/2567/17
Columbia3-01-039/1027/7

People are also reading…

First Quarter

R: Chris Walleck 1 run (Joe Newton kick), 5:33

Second Quarter

R: Terrel Graves 80 run (Joe Newton kick), 11:03

C: Cameron Janik 1 run (kick failed), 7:57

R: Andruw Ellis 7 pass from Chris Walleck (Joe Newton kick), 2:27

C: Nick Janik 15 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele run), 0:22

Third Quarter

C: Dominic Voegele 1 run (Dominic Voegele run), 1:47

Fourth Quarter

R: Nik Ward 1 run (kick failed), 4:57

C: Dominic Voegele 67 punt return (pass failed), 1:21

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News