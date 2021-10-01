 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 42, Wood River 12
Box: Columbia 42, Wood River 12

1234Final
Wood River006612
Columbia71471442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River1-50-350/8186/31
Columbia2-31-1124/21138/23

First Quarter

C: Kyle McConachie 33 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 4:40

Second Quarter

C: Carter Hicks 47 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 3:51

C: Dominic Voegele 1 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 1:21

Third Quarter

W: Jakob Gerber 63 pass from Kenny Morton (run failed), 6:54

C: Kyle McConachie 12 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 3:59

Fourth Quarter

C: Colin Cygan 3 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 11:57

C: Kyle McConachie 1 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 10:36

W: Trqavis Skinner 8 run (run failed), 2:34

