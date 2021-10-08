Box: Columbia 46, Salem, Illinois 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|3
|29
|7
|7
|46
|Salem, Illinois
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|3-3
|2-1
|170/28
|145/24
|Salem, Illinois
|4-3
|2-2
|200/33
|150/25
First Quarter
C: Dominic Voegele 29 FG, 7:32
Second Quarter
S: Cayden Harris 4 run ( kick), 11:54
C: Dominic Voegele 63 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 11:35
C: safety, 9:38
C: Kyle McConachie 5 run (kick failed), 8:46
C: Dominic Voegele 1 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 0:39
C: Colin Cygan 45 interception (Dominic Voegele kick), 0:22
Third Quarter
C: Kyle McConachie 37 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 5:47
Fourth Quarter
C: Dalton Rainwater 2 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 5:22
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.