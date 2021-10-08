 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 46, Salem, Illinois 7
Box: Columbia 46, Salem, Illinois 7

1234Final
Columbia3297746
Salem, Illinois07007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia3-32-1170/28145/24
Salem, Illinois4-32-2200/33150/25

First Quarter

C: Dominic Voegele 29 FG, 7:32

Second Quarter

S: Cayden Harris 4 run ( kick), 11:54

C: Dominic Voegele 63 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 11:35

C: safety, 9:38

C: Kyle McConachie 5 run (kick failed), 8:46

C: Dominic Voegele 1 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 0:39

C: Colin Cygan 45 interception (Dominic Voegele kick), 0:22

Third Quarter

C: Kyle McConachie 37 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 5:47

Fourth Quarter

C: Dalton Rainwater 2 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 5:22

