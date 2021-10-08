 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 28, Rockhurst 14
Box: De Smet 28, Rockhurst 14

1234Final
Rockhurst0140014
De Smet1407728
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rockhurst3-40-0124/18145/21
De Smet3-20-1183/26107/15

First Quarter

D: Keshawn Ford run (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:35

D: Keshawn Ford 3 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:57

Second Quarter

R: Joe Leggio 2 run ( kick), 10:49

R: Joe Leggio 8 run ( kick), 0:39

Third Quarter

D: Chris Cotton 8 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 2:14

Fourth Quarter

D: Keshawn Ford 26 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:10

