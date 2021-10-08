Box: De Smet 28, Rockhurst 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rockhurst
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|De Smet
|14
|0
|7
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rockhurst
|3-4
|0-0
|124/18
|145/21
|De Smet
|3-2
|0-1
|183/26
|107/15
First Quarter
D: Keshawn Ford run (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:35
D: Keshawn Ford 3 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:57
Second Quarter
R: Joe Leggio 2 run ( kick), 10:49
R: Joe Leggio 8 run ( kick), 0:39
Third Quarter
D: Chris Cotton 8 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 2:14
Fourth Quarter
D: Keshawn Ford 26 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:10
