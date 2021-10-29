Box: De Smet 35, Kirkwood 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|De Smet
|14
|14
|7
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|6-3
|2-2
|338/38
|191/21
|De Smet
|3-1
|1-1
|154/17
|79/9
First Quarter
D: Demetrion Cannon 39 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:01
D: Chris Cotton 30 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:00
Friday football spotlight: Grandview hosts first postseason game in 29 years
MSHSAA strips Hazelwood schools of hosting home playoff games due to COVID-19 spectator policy
Missouri district standings
Football notebook: Mascoutah's Hanson suffers season-ending injury; Leonard resigns at St. Charles
Area top 10 schedule, results
Second Quarter
D: Keshawn Ford 42 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 11:02
K: Deion Brown 11 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 8:41
D: Christian Gray 97 punt return (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:25
Third Quarter
D: Chris Skiljan 26 blocked punt recovery (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:08
