Box: De Smet 35, Kirkwood 7
1234Final
Kirkwood07007
De Smet14147035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood6-32-2338/38191/21
De Smet3-11-1154/1779/9

First Quarter

D: Demetrion Cannon 39 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:01

D: Chris Cotton 30 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

D: Keshawn Ford 42 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 11:02

K: Deion Brown 11 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 8:41

D: Christian Gray 97 punt return (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:25

Third Quarter

D: Chris Skiljan 26 blocked punt recovery (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:08

