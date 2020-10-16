 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 38, SLUH 22
Box: De Smet 38, SLUH 22

1234Final
De Smet02414038
SLUH7015022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet2-02-079/4043/22
SLUH0-20-146/2378/39

First Quarter

S: Chris Brooks 33 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 8:13

Second Quarter

D: Luke Rothermich 43 FG, 10:21

D: Gavin Bomstad 52 pass from Seth Marcione (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:52

D: Jakailin Johnson 9 pass from Seth Marcione (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:10

D: Rico Barfield 49 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

D: Darez Snider 25 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 10:22

S: Chris Brooks 15 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:04

D: Darez Snider 95 kickoff return (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:38

S: Ryan Wingo 26 pass from Luke Johnston (Luke Ratterman pass from Luke Johnston), 2:06

