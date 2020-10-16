Box: De Smet 38, SLUH 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|0
|24
|14
|0
|38
|SLUH
|7
|0
|15
|0
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|2-0
|2-0
|79/40
|43/22
|SLUH
|0-2
|0-1
|46/23
|78/39
First Quarter
S: Chris Brooks 33 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 8:13
Second Quarter
D: Luke Rothermich 43 FG, 10:21
D: Gavin Bomstad 52 pass from Seth Marcione (Luke Rothermich kick), 4:52
D: Jakailin Johnson 9 pass from Seth Marcione (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:10
D: Rico Barfield 49 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
D: Darez Snider 25 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 10:22
S: Chris Brooks 15 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:04
D: Darez Snider 95 kickoff return (Luke Rothermich kick), 3:38
S: Ryan Wingo 26 pass from Luke Johnston (Luke Ratterman pass from Luke Johnston), 2:06
