 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: De Smet 40, Chaminade 0

  • 0
1234Final
De Smet01419740
Chaminade00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet1-21-068/2379/26
Chaminade0-30-145/15110/37

People are also reading…

Second Quarter

D: Keshawn Ford 36 run (Dillon Duff kick), 11:45

D: Keshawn Ford 11 pass from Christian Cotton (Dillon Duff kick), 5:33

Third Quarter

D: Demetrion Cannon 25 pass from Christian Cotton (kick failed), 11:00

D: Christian Cotton 2 run (run failed), 7:18

D: Allen Willis 2 pass from Christian Cotton (Dillon Duff kick), 3:47

Fourth Quarter

D: Sakye Moore 19 run (Dillon Duff kick), 3:00

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News