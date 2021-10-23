 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: De Smet 42, Vashon 7
0 comments

Box: De Smet 42, Vashon 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
De Smet21147042
Vashon00707
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet2-11-1119/4072/24
Vashon4-12-0169/5667/22

First Quarter

D: Kaleb Purdy 30 interception (Luke Rothermich kick), 11:40

D: Keshawn Ford 19 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 1:34

D: Keshawn Ford 20 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:01

Second Quarter

D: Chris Skiljan 17 blocked punt recovery (Luke Rothermich kick), 9:44

D: Christian Gray 30 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 2:42

Third Quarter

D: Keshawn Ford 26 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 7:05

V: Dierre Hill Jr. 84 kickoff return (Danico Clouson kick), 4:38

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News