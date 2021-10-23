Box: De Smet 42, Vashon 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|21
|14
|7
|0
|42
|Vashon
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|2-1
|1-1
|119/40
|72/24
|Vashon
|4-1
|2-0
|169/56
|67/22
First Quarter
D: Kaleb Purdy 30 interception (Luke Rothermich kick), 11:40
D: Keshawn Ford 19 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 1:34
-
Week 9 high school football roundup: Summit posts first unbeaten regular season; Borgia gets first win
-
Missouri district standings
-
Big fourth quarter pushes Jackson past O'Fallon
-
Kirkwood's defense stuffs Eureka's Emmanuel on the goal line for OT win
-
Wayne seals the deal for Parkway West in win over rival Parkway North
D: Keshawn Ford 20 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:01
Second Quarter
D: Chris Skiljan 17 blocked punt recovery (Luke Rothermich kick), 9:44
D: Christian Gray 30 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 2:42
Third Quarter
D: Keshawn Ford 26 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 7:05
V: Dierre Hill Jr. 84 kickoff return (Danico Clouson kick), 4:38
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.