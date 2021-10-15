 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 48, SLUH 21
1234Final
SLUH7001421
De Smet72161448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH2-32-2166/33181/36
De Smet1-11-177/1565/13

First Quarter

D: Demetrion Cannon 14 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 9:33

S: Chris Brooks 1 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:19

Second Quarter

D: Chris Cotton 9 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:45

D: Chris Cotton 1 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 7:30

D: Gavin Bomstad 8 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:47

Third Quarter

D: Keshawn Ford 15 pass from Chris Cotton (kick failed), 9:22

Fourth Quarter

S: Chris Brooks 4 run (kick failed), 10:29

S: Ryan Wingo 35 pass from Luke Johnston (Craig Ortwerth pass from Luke Johnston), 7:00

D: Chris Cotton 10 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 5:18

D: Caleb Key 18 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:49

