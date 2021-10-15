Box: De Smet 48, SLUH 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|7
|0
|0
|14
|21
|De Smet
|7
|21
|6
|14
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|2-3
|2-2
|166/33
|181/36
|De Smet
|1-1
|1-1
|77/15
|65/13
First Quarter
D: Demetrion Cannon 14 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 9:33
S: Chris Brooks 1 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:19
Second Quarter
D: Chris Cotton 9 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 8:45
-
D: Chris Cotton 1 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 7:30
D: Gavin Bomstad 8 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:47
Third Quarter
D: Keshawn Ford 15 pass from Chris Cotton (kick failed), 9:22
Fourth Quarter
S: Chris Brooks 4 run (kick failed), 10:29
S: Ryan Wingo 35 pass from Luke Johnston (Craig Ortwerth pass from Luke Johnston), 7:00
D: Chris Cotton 10 run (Luke Rothermich kick), 5:18
D: Caleb Key 18 pass from Chris Cotton (Luke Rothermich kick), 0:49
